Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on THC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:THC opened at $28.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.48. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 265,215 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 427,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.