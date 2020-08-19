Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $249.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $225.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $217.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.67. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $4,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,942,427. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $96,036.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

