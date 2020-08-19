TD Securities Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$6.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$6.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$11.71.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

