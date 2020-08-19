Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE TRGP opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 195.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,932 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.