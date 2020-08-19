Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 9 0 2.69 Alphatec 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus price target of $111.62, suggesting a potential upside of 8.28%. Alphatec has a consensus price target of $9.90, suggesting a potential upside of 71.88%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -10.29% -12.88% -6.83% Alphatec -56.16% -178.49% -39.71%

Risk & Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Alphatec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 17.33 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -468.55 Alphatec $113.43 million 3.27 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -5.28

Tandem Diabetes Care has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Alphatec on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

