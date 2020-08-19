Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

Shares of SUPN opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several research firms have commented on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

