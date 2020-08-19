Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to $13.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.75 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.25 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

