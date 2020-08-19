Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$13.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMU.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

