Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Sell Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

SPXSF opened at $143.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day moving average is $117.02. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $144.15.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

