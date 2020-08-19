Stifel Nicolaus Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $262.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $262.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.46.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $242.69 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $251.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,108 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
