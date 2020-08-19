Stifel Nicolaus Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $262.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $262.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.46.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $242.69 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $251.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,108 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.