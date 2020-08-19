STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Set at C$0.40 by Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) has been given a C$0.40 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.74.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.