StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Trading Up 0.2%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95, approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23.

About StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY)

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and VPN; and information and communication technologies solutions, such as Internet of Things, cyber security, data center, and cloud services.

