Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$26.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.33.

TSE:TOY opened at C$30.60 on Monday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$9.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 53.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.33.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

