Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 45.1% in July

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.19% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Shares of ANY stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.