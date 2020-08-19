SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $41.48, 568 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 12.94% of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

