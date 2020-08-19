Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $76.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 24.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

