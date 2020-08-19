SONM Market Capitalization Tops $4.39 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, SONM has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. SONM has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $211,546.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.91 or 0.05446392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045639 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.