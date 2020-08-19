SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0594 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $167,317.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004742 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002988 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 27,599,680 coins and its circulating supply is 27,522,588 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.