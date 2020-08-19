SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $572,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $3,826,608. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

