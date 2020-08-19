Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

SSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

