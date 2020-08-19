Short Interest in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Drops By 42.2%

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 965,200 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the July 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Veritex news, insider Jim Recer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $93,375.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,494.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,813 shares of company stock valued at $82,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Veritex by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Veritex by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Several research firms have commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.