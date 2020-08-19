Short Interest in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Drops By 39.2%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 97,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

ASTC opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Astrotech accounts for 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.32% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

