Short Interest in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Declines By 17.2%

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 853,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in argenx by 3,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in argenx by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $239.65 on Wednesday. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.87.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

