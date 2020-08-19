Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Declines By 16.8%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASYS stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 million, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

