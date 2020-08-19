Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,693 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,849,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,707 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.