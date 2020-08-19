Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

