Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Shares of PNC opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.08. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

