Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

