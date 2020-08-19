Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,549 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,410 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,079,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $47,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $98.34.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Argus upped their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

