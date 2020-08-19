Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 217,237 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

AGNC stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.88. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.