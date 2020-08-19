Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in ONEOK by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

