Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 6,467 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

