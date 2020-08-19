Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 4,328 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Square by 516.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,059,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $158.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at $12,371,154.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,130 shares of company stock worth $4,666,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.