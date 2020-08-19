Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 27,312 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 120.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the first quarter worth $28,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

