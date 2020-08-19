Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 20,598 Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 196.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,598 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,179,000.

Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $52.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

