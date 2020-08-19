Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,088.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 724,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 663,666 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 41,157 shares during the last quarter.

TAIL opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

