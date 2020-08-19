Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,634,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after buying an additional 1,474,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after buying an additional 942,118 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,222,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,085,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI stock opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

