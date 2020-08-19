Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth $920,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 113.9% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 113,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 458.9% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 43,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 103.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 29,191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

