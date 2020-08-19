Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $189.36 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.75 and its 200-day moving average is $187.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,939. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

