Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4,371.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,950,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,771,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,584 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,398,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,351,000 after buying an additional 1,874,657 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

