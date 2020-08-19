Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $640,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 390,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,036,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,625 shares of company stock worth $9,247,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

