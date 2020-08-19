Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.10. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $126.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

