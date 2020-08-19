Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 48,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 123,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.