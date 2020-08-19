Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.76.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

