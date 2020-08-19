Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE:BTI opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

