Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 35,718 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

