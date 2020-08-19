Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 8,726 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.0% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Shares of MS opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

