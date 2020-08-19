Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 283 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $252.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.88. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

