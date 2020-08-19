Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

