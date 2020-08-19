Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 51,103 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,103 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

